HomeTech NewsiPhone 15 Pro leak shows off an updated design for Apple's premium...

iPhone 15 Pro leak shows off an updated design for Apple’s premium phone

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
w2m4dbn436asrdv29pamxy 1200 80.jpg
w2m4dbn436asrdv29pamxy 1200 80.jpg
The iPhone 15 leaks and rumors aren’t showing any signs of stopping, and we now have new renderings of the Pro model of the flagship that’s expected in September – a rendering which shows quite a few changes from the model currently on sale.

This comes via information obtained by 9to5Mac (opens in new tab): the renders are based on details supplied by a “reliable case manufacturer”, and this is a source that we’re more likely than not to trust when it comes to previews of Apple hardware.

As for those differences from the iPhone 14 Pro, we’ve got thinner bezels around the sides of the screen, and a more rounded shape overall. The Lightning port has been swapped out for a USB-C one, which is something we were already expecting this year.

iPhone 15 Pro leak

This could be the iPhone 15 Pro (Image credit: 9to5Mac)

Curves and bumps

