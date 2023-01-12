iPhone 15 Pro: innovation in volume and power buttons without movement

- Advertisement -

The renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo returns to confirm what was said in a prediction regarding the iPhone 15 Pro. Kuo reaffirms that this new model will replace the physical volume and power buttons with solid buttons. In case iPhone users welcome this change, Ming-Chi Kuo indicates that Apple will bring this update to other upcoming high-end devices.

Innovative changes to the design of the iPhone 15 Pro

Ming-Chi Kuo reported the change of buttons some time ago last October. He commented that the change would come, going from physical volume and power buttons to only solid without any movement. Through a thread on TwitterKuo’s profile was filled with claims again about the prediction adding some recent details from the supply chain.

Kuo mentions his first prediction mentioned above. However, totime has details about how the iPhone 15 Pro will arrive with the new solid-state buttons. In turn, it indicates that they will integrate Taptic Engines technology that will project the feeling of force response that physical buttons do have.

He also mentions that Cirrus Logic was responsible for removing the physical buttons for the new generations starting the test with the high-end iPhone 15 Pro this year.

The vendor in charge of the Taptic Engine driver for solid-state buttons, Cirrus Logic, will bear the responsibility but also take great advantage of this change, Kuo says. Finally, youIt ends by noting that this change could be used by the next generations of iPhone if there is a positive response.

It is clear that this possible change could imply different opinions. However, the power and volume buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro will go from physical to solid. ANow there will be only solid surfaces and that by “pressing” them, Apple will make use of Taptic Engine technology. In this way, users will not lose the sensation of clicking that does exist on a real button.

In case you already have the feeling that you’ve heard this on an iPhone, it’s because you really Apple had already implemented this with the physical Home button since the iPhone 7. Starting with that generation, iPhones that came after it had a Home button with a solid design replacing the physical button. This solid-state design is also found in the trackpad of today’s MacBooks.