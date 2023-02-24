iPhone 15 Pro in dark red? Apple might release new color options!

- Advertisement -

The new generations of iPhone always bring totally interesting new color options in the same way and the iPhone 15 is no exception. Especially since there are always totally unique and special tones for the line compared to past generations. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro, the Cupertino company decided that the special tone would be dark purple and on the other hand the standard iPhone 14 also added a purple tone.

New tones are coming for the iPhone 15

Now with the new generations, Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro would also have special colors. The 9to5Mac medium has information from an anonymous source that indicates Apple’s work on the following iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max with dark red similar to a burgundy shade. The tone hexadecimal code is #410D0Dwhich is described as dark sienna.

The standard iPhone 15 will also feature shades available in deep pink and bright light blue. The hexadecimal code for the pink used will be #CE3C6C, being a somewhat more intense pink called “telemagenta”. For its part, blue also has a hexadecimal code of #4DB1E2described as “picton blue”.

The dark red tone that Apple will use may become exclusive only to the iPhone 15 Pro line. Although it is also speculated that it would accompany the (PRODUCT)RED devices in the standard line by being a little brighter. It would also be with more common shades of the company such as silver and gold and even space gray. The iPhone 15 versions may have more tones in their color variety, without necessarily losing the colors red, black or white.

As for Apple’s new dark red color, it would come with a titanium finish, but said finish would presumably be intended for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. At the moment, the Cupertino company only launched a titanium Apple Watch with colors of the same style, such as titanium silver, which is different from the standard silver and with darker colors. So this shade of red would count as brand new.

According to 9to5Mac, this information would still be early information and “could change” as fall approaches. So there could still be errors in these colors. Apple regularly plans devices far too long, so the final shades chosen may be getting closer and closer to fruition. Engineering Validation Testing, or EVT, for this new device could begin as early as March.