iPhone 15 Pro: here are the first 3D renderings of the smartphone, USB-C is confirmed

While the iPhone 14 arrived only a few months ago, we already know the official design of the next models, the iPhone 15, while these are only expected at the end of 2023.

Like every year, Apple begins production of the first iPhone 15 models in the first quarter at Foxconn, so we expected to hear more about Apple’s upcoming high-end smartphones these days. The first CAD files of the future iPhone 15 Pro have thus been unveiled by 9to5Mac, and these offer us the best overview of the smartphone to date.

These CAD files are usually sent to the various hull manufacturers so that they can prepare their accessories before the launch. They thus give crucial information on the general design of the device as well as on its dimensions.

The iPhone 15 Pro arrives with a USB-C port

The biggest difference we can notice on the iPhone 15 Pro is the presence of a USB-C port on the lower edge. Apple was recently forced by the European Union to abandon its proprietary Lightning port in favor of universal connectivity, and the iPhones of 2023 will therefore benefit from it.

On Twitter, a surfer named Uredditor shared a photo of an early copy of the iPhone 15 Prowhich confirms the presence of the new connection.

Apart from the USB-C port, the iPhone 15 Pro will also bring a few other changes to the design of smartphones. As previous reports suggested, the edges of the iPhone 15 Pro will be slightly curvedwhether front or rear. The screen will remain flatbut this change should make the device less sharp in the hand.

In the back, the photo module is also much more protruding than on previous generationss, which indicates that Apple will probably modify the sensors or the lenses of its iPhone 15 Pro. On the edges, the CAD files seem to confirm that Apple will this year replace the physical buttons with capacitive buttons.

Finally, in terms of general dimensions, it would seem that the iPhone 15 Pro is slightly smaller than its predecessor. This would indicate that Apple has managed to keep the screen the same while reducing the bezel size. We also always find a pill at the top of the screen, but no change was expected on this side.