iPhone 15 Pro, first surprising Apple A17 Bionic benchmarks

iPhone 15 Pro, first surprising Apple A17 Bionic benchmarks

Apple

Published on

Abraham
The first rumors about the A17 chip of the next generation iPhones suggest that Apple has performed a half miracle: in the past few hours the alleged scores on Geekbench have been leaked online, and the improvements are so significant compared to the previous generation that they almost fall within the sphere of ” too good to be true”.

Necessary clarification: the source is rather flaky. Meanwhile, it is not difficult to forge the name with which a chip is identified on the benchmark platform, and there is not even a direct match. Apparently the result is not yet available on the public database, so we are essentially relying on what an insider claims to have seen. In short, the passages are different and forgeries/misrepresentations may have occurred in each of them; summarizing, we take note but with a good dose of skepticism.

In each case, the scores are as follows: 3.019/7.860 (single-core and multi-core, of course) for Geekbench 6, 2,317/6,750 for Geekbench 5. Let’s focus on version 6, which is the most modern and recent and which guarantees us more solid comparisons: the iPhone 14 Pro, based on the Apple A16 Bionic, scores 2,504 and 6,314. It’s quite a leap forward, calculating that we operate on an annual basis: +20.5% for single-core and even around +24.5% for multi-core. Small side note: even if you compare apples (ahem) with pears a bit, it is interesting to observe that no consumer/enthusiast desktop processorssave for the Intel Core i9-13900KS, scores that high in single-core.

Foxconn: China lifts restrictions on Zhenhzhou iPhone factory
  • TAGS

Merit of all this should be the switch to TSMC's 3nm manufacturing processwhich will apparently guarantee a 70% higher logic density which will translate into 15% performance gains with the same power required by the previous 5nm node - or vice versa 30% less power consumed at the same power levels.

As we saw last year, Apple's iPhone 15 is also expected to adopt one two-tier strategy: The more powerful chip will be reserved for the two Pro models (or a Pro and an Ultra, according to some rumors), while the "smooth" devices should be updated to the previous year's Pro chip. So, to understand: iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max (or Ultra) = A17; iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus = A16.

