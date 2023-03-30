iPhone 15 Pro: Discover how its solid-state buttons will work without a battery thanks to its new low-power chip

- Advertisement -

The new high-end of the iPhone such as the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will include a totally ultra-low energy consumption microprocessor that will boost the capabilities of the device to another level. For example, there are the new solid-state buttons that this model will have and apparently these will serve in the event that the device itself is turned off or without a battery level. at least this information It was shared by a source in the MacRumors media forums.

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max with new processor enhancer

Originally this rumor originated thanks to a member of the forums in the MacRumors medium. This user had previously revealed some other quite specific details about the Dynamic Island from a year ago at the official launch of the iPhone 14 Pro. So it would be quite logical to believe that this data could be quite reliable.

According to this unknown user, this microprocessor will be the new low power mode enhancer in Apple. It also allows you to locate the iPhone with Find My even if it ran out of battery after 24 hours. Added to this, you will be able to use the Apple Pay Express service after five hours even if you have no battery.

The new processor, it is also indicated, will take command of features such as Bluetooth LE / Ultra Wideband, it will be able to activate the solid state buttons. As well as the “action” button that will move the mute button, remembering that they will work even if the device is turned off, on or without battery.

This new microprocessor will have a sensitive detector to quickly capture button presses. As well as you can have your own 3D Touch of the volume up / down button, action button and power regardless of whether the iPhone is off or without battery.

Microprocessor features and other rumors

The reporting user indicated that The testing process is already being carried out in low power modes with and without Taptic Engine feedback with the device turned off. But it has not yet been tested in battery-free mode, although it is expected to start testing with production devices soon.

The leaker indicated that he has an “interim man” in the company, who have tested two different versions of the unified buttons. A version with a faster volume increase or decrease depending on the force placed on the button. Another will be the volume adjustment just by sliding up or down with just one finger on the button. It is still unknown what the final option for the device will be. Although due to its compatibility with the software it could become customizable regardless of the button version.

Apparently, the acting person of the leaker belongs to the development team of the company. So as for the design of the next range, this is not in your immediate data, unless the functions come to require physical aspects with the software.

To finish the list of rumors, it may be that the solid-state buttons are only exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro. Meanwhile, the standard iPhones of this line would continue with the traditional button mechanism that the iPhone 14 adapted at the time.

Finally, another rumor mentions that the next high-end iPhone 15 Pro will have a customizable button through the device’s software. This would replace the mute button next to the unified volume buttons which also removes the separate volume up and down buttons from the layout. In case you are increasingly interested in everything related to this new flagship device from Apple, you can find all the updates in this medium.