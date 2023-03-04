iPhone 15 Pro: Apple could completely change the buttons of its smartphone

The iPhone 15 Pro may well be entitled to a size change when it comes to the buttons on the edges of the smartphones, according to new reports based on CAD files.

Last month, 9to5Mac was able to unveil the design of Apple’s next iPhone 15 Pro, which won’t arrive until next September, and we now know more about the buttons. If we already knew that smartphones were going to abandon physical buttons for capacitive buttons, the American giant also plans to change their shape.

Indeed, renderings based on CAD files let us see buttons quite different from previous generations. Apple would like in particular reduce the number of buttons on the slices by merging the two volume buttons.

The volume buttons will become one in the iPhone 15 Pro

9to5Mac now announces that Apple plans to unify the volume buttons on its iPhone 15 Pro. Rather than having access to two separate buttons to increase or decrease the volume, Apple would have chosen to use only one buttonlike on most Android smartphones.

It will therefore suffice topress the button at the top to increase the sound, and at the bottom to decrease it. However, since these are capacitive buttons, these will stay in place just fine, no part should move. The smartphone will take care of intelligently identifying your pressures.

In addition to the volume button, Apple should also put an end to its physical switch to silence the smartphone. This button, which until now was possible to toggle back and forth, will become a simple “push type button”suggesting that the button will also be capacitive and users will have to press it forcibly to silence the phone.

It remains to be seen how Apple intends to identify the presses with precision, and it is hoped that this system will be just as reliable as physical buttons. The advantage is that the iPhone 15 Pro will have fewer moving parts, which reduces the risk of wear. We will of course keep you posted when we know more about this.