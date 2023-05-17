iPhone 15 Pro and Max, ultra wide and telephoto in reversed positions

On the iPhone 15 Pro there position of the three rear cameras will be slightly different compared to that of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The curiosity is told on Twitter by Redditor, who had already spoken in recent days of the exclusive presence on the iPhone 15 Pro Max of the camera with periscope lenses. Today he returns to the subject to add a small detail that probably few would have noticed but which helps to reconstruct a precise identikit on the next “Pro” iPhones. iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max at the top of the “arrow” formed by the cameras have: - Advertisement - below the main wide angle

above the telephoto lens with 3x zoom

on the right, between the flash and the LiDAR, the ultra wide angle.





According to the insider, on the iPhone 15 Pro, the main wide-angle camera will remain in place while the wide-angle and telephoto cameras will be reversed. To summarize therefore on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Maxaccording to the rumor, the disposition of the three rear cameras will be this: below the main wide angle

above the ultra wide angle

on the right, between the flash and the LiDAR, the telephoto lens (with periscope lenses on the iPhone 15 Pro Max).

Compared to a classic telephoto lens, the one with a periscope structure needs more space, so the choice to switch ultra wide and telephoto on the iPhone 15 Pro Max would not be surprising: in the current position of space above and to the left there is none, below is the other camera, so the choice to put the “telephoto” between flash and LiDAR, in a less crowded context, also seems logical. This is how the four iPhone 12 models that will arrive this year look

