iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max: the sensitivity of the capacitive buttons will be adjustable

Barely days after announcing the development of capacitive buttons on the edges of the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, Anonymous-AS returned to the Mac Rumors forum to provide some technical details concerning this technical innovation, small in size, but great in its implications.

Tipster Anonymous-AS announced that the capacitive buttons of the iPhone 15 Pro could work even when the battery is empty or when they are off, but some Internet users have expressed doubts as to the technical feasibility of such a concept. How to take advantage of such technology when wearing gloves or when the device is in its case? These pushers will be flat — that’s their whole point — but at the ergonomic level, this poses some problems.

According to Anonymous-AS, the solution found by Apple is to offer a pressure sensitivity adjustment menu. The other nugget revealed by Anonymous-AS is that the Ringer/Silent switch located on the left side of the iPhone will gain in flexibility. It will indeed be possible to assign it another function. Just like the titanium body, these new technologies will be only available to buyers of iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max on iOS 17.

It will be possible to adjust the sensitivity of the buttons of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

- Advertisement -

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple’s most prestigious and therefore most expensive smartphones, will also benefit from a feature of their own: a periscope zoom, which will replace the traditional telephoto lens. The photo capabilities of the device should therefore be excellent. Those of the iPhone 14 Pro do not place it on the podium of the best photophones, according to the ranking established by DxOMark.

Information about the iPhone 15 is always more numerous. They’ll be slightly bigger, they’ll all have Dynamic Island, the feature Android craves, and they will abandon the sim card tray for the benefit of eSIm. As often with Apple, all these innovations will come at a high price. According to analysts, the iPhone 15 Pro is almost certain to be more expensive than its current equivalent, so the “basic” version costs €1329.

Source : Mac Rumors