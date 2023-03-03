5G News
HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone 15 Pro: A17 Bionic promises to be much more efficient and...

iPhone 15 Pro: A17 Bionic promises to be much more efficient and increase demand from Apple, says newspaper

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
iPhone 15 Pro: A17 Bionic promises to be much more efficient and increase demand from Apple, says newspaper
1677784782 iphone 15 pro a17 bionic promises to be much more.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Apple appears to be reserving a huge technological leap for its next generation of phones. The A17 Bionic, the processor that should equip the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra, promises to be much faster and more efficient than its previous version, and its advantages can make the new models have a huge demand.

According to information released by the DigiTimes this Thursday (02), the performance and efficiency improvements of the A17 Bionic platform – thanks to the transition to TSMC’s 3-nanometer process – can generate a large migration demand for new Apple cell phones in the second half of 2023.

(Image: Playback)

Sources related to the hardware industry suggest that the technological leap of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra — possible successors to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, respectively — will be one of the biggest in history, and the new chipset will be one of the factors that will have a greater impact on the expected high demand for 2023.

- Advertisement -

“TSMC’s N3E technology will enable significant spec upgrades in the upcoming iPhone series,” according to leakers. “Vendors involved in the mobile supply chain anticipate replacement demand for 2023 models.”

The New York Times launches its own Wordle after buying it

It should be noted that the A16 Bionic is still based on TSMC’s 5-nanometer technology. Rumors claim that the Apple had problems developing the chip for the iPhone 14 Prowhich should be much more powerful and migrate to 4 nanometer lithography — something that did not happen, opening gaps for the competition.

Apparently, the A17 Bionic is being developed on TSMC’s 3-nanometer technology, which can guarantee much more performance and efficiency. Documents indicate that Apple acquired 100% of the initial orders for the production of these chips (and paid dearly for it), suggesting that prices for future cell phones could be even higher.

(Image: Playback)

The iPhone 15 is expected to launch in mid-September 2023 with the same OLED screen, but inheriting the “Dynamic Island” of the iPhone 14 Pro. This year’s most expensive models should be equipped with the new processor, periscope camera for more powerful optical zoom and a new construction without physical buttons.

See more!
  • The Apple iPhone 14 is available on Amazon for BRL 5,669. The cost-benefit is average and this is the best model in this price range.
  • The Apple iPhone 13 is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 4,679. The cost-benefit is average but this is the best model in this price range.
(updated March 02, 2023, 4:10 PM)

- Advertisement -

