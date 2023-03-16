iPhone 15 Pro: a new price increase to be expected on smartphones this year?

While the next iPhone 15 isn’t expected for many months, rumors about their pricing are rife, and a recent report from a well-known analyst is already predicting a price hike.

According to Jeff Pu, technical analyst at Haitong International Securities, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could be priced higher than their predecessors across the Atlantic, which would constitute the first price increase on these models since the release of the iPhone X in 2017.

In France, the iPhone 14s were all released at a higher price than the previous models, but Apple reacted to the euro-dollar parity as well as to inflation. In the USA, the Pro model was always priced at $999 for years nowbut the price should start to move and cross the $1000 mark on the next generation.

The iPhone 15 Pro will be more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro

According to Jeff Pu, Apple should increase the prices of its iPhone 15 Pro due to major hardware upgrades. These upgrades include a titanium frame, solid-state buttons with haptic feedback through additional Taptic Motors, an A17 Bionic chip (possibly etched in 3nm), larger RAM, and a lens periscope for greater optical zoom on the Pro Max model, among others.

Because of all these significant changes, Apple would be forced to increase the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max if it wants to maintain its profit margins. At this stage, there are no exact figures, but we expect Apple to increase the price by at least $50 for both models.

Note that a price increase in the United States should obviously impact French prices. If this is true, then this year we will witness the second successive price increase at Apple. As a reminder, the iPhone 14 Pro are marketed with us from 1329 euros, and from 1479 euros for the Pro Max model. The latter could therefore well cross the bar of 1500 euros. It remains to be seen what Apple will decide.