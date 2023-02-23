iPhone 15, OLED displays could be more energy efficient

The indiscretion was reported by the Taiwanese newspaper Economic Daily News citing industry sources but adding no further details. Currently, the main chip suppliers for the OLED panels used by Apple are from LX Semicon and Samsung System LSI. The former mainly made by TSMC, United Power and Grid Core, the latter by Samsung Electronics and United Power.

For the next generation iPhone 15, Apple will use OLED display chips made with u n manufacturing process at 28 nanometers , more energy efficient than those of the iPhone 14 which are produced with a 40-nanometer process. Greater efficiency should result in lower energy consumption and, consequently, allow for greater autonomy.

Apple is expected to launch its new range of iPhones in September with sales starting as early as the same month. According to the many remorse circulated to date, including some CAD files from which the renders were made, the iPhone 15 range will always be made up of four devices, two “base” and two “Pro” models, all with Dynamic Island and USB-C port. For the Pro models there is also a design change with more rounded lines and capacitive function keys.

Still with regard to the displays, it is likely that these may be slightly wider than the current ones thanks to thinner edges. In recent days, an increase in maximum brightness has also been hypothesized which on the Pro Max could reach a peak of 2,500 nits. Currently, the display of the iPhone 14 Pro Max (our review here), already reaches record values: 1,600 nits in HDR and 2,000 nits peak when used outdoors.