iPhone 15, MFi certification for accessories also with USB-C | Rumor

It seems that even in the USB-C era of the iPhone, MFi certification will have to be reckoned withthat is to say Made For iPhones: in essence, the manufacturers of accessories will have to pay Apple to ensure that they are fully compatible with its iPhones. Only certified accessories will have full access to the iPhone 15’s USB-C port, otherwise there will be limitations on data transfer and charging speeds.
The indiscretion has been circulating for some time on Chinese social networks, but in the past few hours it has also been confirmed, citing its own sources, by a rather well-known and renowned leaker on Twitter, ShrimpApplePro, which helps to make everything more credible and plausible. Of course, it’s all subject to the fact that the iPhone 15 actually has a USB-C port – a detail that many different sources predict, which also seem to confirm the first renderings.
The source says that Foxconn has already started producing USB-C MFi accessories, such as EarPods and cables. Naturally the cost of certification will affect the price of the accessory to the end user, but apparently at least some of these will always cost less than the original Apple accessory. From an ecological point of view, an issue that is very expensive for Apple, this is not exactly fantastic news: you will have to accept the compromise of reduced performance in order to use the accessories/cables you already have.
In this regard, it is worth mentioning the main innovations included in the range: USB-C on all four models, Dynamic Island and Solid State Buttons (touch surfaces with Taptic Engine instead of traditional physical keys) on all four models, new A17 chips only on the two Pro models (it is not yet clear whether Pro Max will actually switch to the Ultra name this year). As always, the presentation is scheduled for September/October