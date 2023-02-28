iPhone 15, MFi certification for accessories also with USB-C | Rumor

It seems that even in the USB-C era of the iPhone, MFi certification will have to be reckoned withthat is to say Made For iPhones: in essence, the manufacturers of accessories will have to pay Apple to ensure that they are fully compatible with its iPhones. Only certified accessories will have full access to the iPhone 15’s USB-C port, otherwise there will be limitations on data transfer and charging speeds.

The indiscretion has been circulating for some time on Chinese social networks, but in the past few hours it has also been confirmed, citing its own sources, by a rather well-known and renowned leaker on Twitter, ShrimpApplePro, which helps to make everything more credible and plausible. Of course, it’s all subject to the fact that the iPhone 15 actually has a USB-C port – a detail that many different sources predict, which also seem to confirm the first renderings.

