iPhone 15: leaked images suggest that all cell phones in the line...

iPhone 15: leaked images suggest that all cell phones in the line will have screens with Dynamic Island

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
iPhone 15: leaked images suggest that all cell phones in the line will have screens with Dynamic Island
1678107657 iphone 15 leaked images suggest that all cell phones in.jpeg
Apple may be starting production of components for the iPhone 15, and the next generation promises several new features for the cheapest cell phones in the line. Last Sunday (05), a user of Douyin — Chinese version of TikTok — released a video showing the supposed screens of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (or Ultra).

Analyzing the leaked material, we can identify some characteristics of the front glass of the iPhone 15 and its “Pro” versions. In addition to reiterating speculation that all models will be equipped with Dynamic Island, it is possible to observe that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra will have thinner edges and a slight curvature on the display.

According to the sources of the popular leaker AppleShrimpProthe video is legit, suggesting that there are major visual changes planned for all next-gen models.

Apple has decided: back to the office in February 2022, but only 3 days a week

Although the curvature of the glass is very slight, it is possible that there will be changes in the design of the side edges and an increase in the value of repairs for this component. Interestingly, the video does not signal the existence of the iPhone 15 Plus.

Supposed front glass of the iPhone 15, 15 Pro and 15 Ultra, respectively (Image: Reproduction/Douyin)

Rumors indicate that compresses itnto and width of edges will be reduced by about 0.5 millimeters. The iPhone 15, in turn, seems to have the same thick edges as the iPhone 14 Pro, but there is still no indication that it will feature ProMotion technology, that is, the adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz.

Apple is expected to introduce its new generation of cell phones in September 2023. The iPhone 15 should be equipped with the A16 Bionic processor and will possibly debut the USB-C port.

The biggest news will be reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro, which can boast screens with peak brightness of up to 2,500 nits, A17 Bionic with 3-nanometer lithography from TSMC, cameras with reduced projection and unified and capacitive volume buttons.

