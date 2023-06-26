iPhone 15, iMac M3 and more! See which products may be released by Apple by early 2024

- Advertisement -

Apple seems to be preparing several new devices to be announced between the end of this year and the beginning of 2024. According to new information from journalist Mark Gurman, big tech is developing a total of fifteen devices, such as the iPhone 15 and the first computers equipped with the alleged M3 processor. In his last bulletin published on Sunday (25), Gurman said that Apple will launch two new smartwatches in late 2023. In addition to the Watch Series 9, he believes that the manufacturer will introduce the 2nd generation Watch Ultracontradicting speculation that the smartwatch would only be released in 2024.

The new smart watches should be announced together with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, which should have a new screen design with Dynamic Island, in addition to the A16 Bionic platform “inherited” from the iPhone 14 Pro. New cameras with 48 MP sensors and improvements in battery life can also be expected. - Advertisement - For the more expensive models, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, users can expect the transition to the A17 Bionic, a chip produced with 3-nanometer lithography by TSMC, which should guarantee a good leap in performance and efficiency. Rumors indicate that Apple’s top of the line now has a periscope lens for more powerful zoom. WhatsApp further restricts forwarding to avoid fake news

As early as 2024, Apple should start bringing substantial changes to its computer portfolio. For example, the 24-inch iMac should finally be updated and receive a new processor. The leakers’ bet is the Apple M3, which should also be produced with TSMC’s 3-nanometer lithography. The 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air are also expected to receive the hardware upgrade. In addition, there is also a forecast for the launch of a 13-inch MacBook Pro — a model with a classic design — with Apple’s M3 chip. Gurman mentions the debut of new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M3 Pro and M3 Max processors.

The company is also doing early work on an iMac with a 30-plus-inch screen, I’m told.

Other products expected to be updated in 2024 are Apple tablets. One of the biggest expectations of fans of the brand is the launch of the iPad Pro with an OLED screen, which should come off the ground equipped with the M3 processor. The iPad Air with M1 should also gain new hardware, but should continue with the LCD screen.

- Advertisement -

For audiophiles, the company is preparing the launch of the 3rd generation AirPods Pro, but there are still no details on how these headphones will evolve in relation to current models. There are also plans for the debut of a new version of Apple TV.

Finally, Gurman comments that new “home applications” are also under development, possibly referring to smart home products. It is speculated that Apple is developing a HomePod with a 7-inch screen to compete with the smart displays from Amazon, but the project has not yet had details disclosed. Are you interested in purchasing one of Apple’s future devices? Comment below!

See more!