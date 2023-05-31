iPhone 15: Foxconn offers new bonus to employees to avoid production problems

- Advertisement -

Foxconn will be responsible for producing the iPhone 15 and the manufacturer is already preparing for the high demand for the device that should be announced in the second half of 2023. According to the news agency South China Morning Post (SCMP), Foxconn is awarding bonuses of up to 3,000 yuan to have enough manpower to produce the iPhone 15.

Among the values, it is said that the manufacturer is offering 3,000 yuan (about R$ 2,140) for each temporary employee who agrees to remain working at the factory for 90 days. The bonus for permanent employees is around 500 yuan (~R$ 356). SCMP says that Foxconn's idea is to avoid conflicts with employees like those that occurred in 2022, when workers at its factories accused the company of keeping them locked up in precarious conditions of food and shelter to produce more instead of avoiding contamination. by the coronavirus.





The conflict resulted in the flight of several workers to their homes and the abandonment of approximately 20,000 jobs after clashes with the local police, in addition to delays in the delivery of orders for iPhones by Apple. To prevent this crisis from happening again, Foxconn is stepping up its efforts at its Chinese factory in Zhengzhou, known as iPhone City. This is the third bonus awarded to employees in recent months.

The justification for this effort by Foxconn becomes even clearer when we remember that it is responsible for supplying 80% of iPhones in the world and another crisis could mean a reduction in orders from Apple. Finally, it is said that the CEO of Foxconn assured his employees that the rumors about the progressive closure of the factory in Zhengzhou to open one in India are not real, although this is strongly desired by Apple.

