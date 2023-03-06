iPhone 15, Dynamic Island on the whole series: the confirmation comes from the protective glasses

The iPhone 15 series continues to be the protagonist of various rumors and, after seeing how the volume button on the Pro models could change, today we are back to talking about the design of all the models that will make up the 2023 smartphone lineup at Apple. To give us the latest rumors is the usual ShrimpAppleProwho posted a video on Twitter (whose original source comes from Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok) showing what should be the protective glasses of 3 of the 4 iPhone 15 expected for the presentation in September. The only absent model seems to be the alleged iPhone 15 Plus, while we can see the glasses of the iPhone 15, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, all distinguished by the presence of the Dynamic Island.

IPHONE 15: DYNAMIC ISLAND FOR EVERYONE

- Advertisement - Well yes, it seems that now there are no more doubts and that Apple has decided to introduce this aesthetic and functional element also on the models basis of the iPhone 15 rangethus completely removing the notch from all new iPhones that will be launched this year. The movie – of which you can see a frame in the opening image – however confirms that the Cupertino house will still maintain a differentiation between the standard and the Pro linegoing to offer thinner edges on more expensive models. Both the video and the image, in fact, show us how the edges of the glass of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are much thinner, which could lead to a slight increase in the diagonal of the display (15 Pro, for example, could reach 6.2″) without changing the overall dimensions of smartphones. Apple awards App Store Awards: best apps and games of 2021 and most downloaded

Good morning! Here’s is the real life video of the front glass panel of the iPhone 15 series, I was able to confirm its authenticity with my source. It’s real! pic.twitter.com/5BkI0OFgz9 — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) March 5, 2023