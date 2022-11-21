iPhone 15 could have a titanium shell with curved rear edges

After the introduction in 2020 with the iPhone 12 of a design philosophy that has been going on for over two years now, which has seen flattened edges its main feature, Apple would be ready to go back to softer edges in the next generation of iPhone. Faithful to its design cycle which has now become three years old, with the iPhone 15 aesthetic changes are expected that will probably characterize most of Apple’s products for the next few years. After using it for a few years on Apple Watch, moreover, the Cupertino company he would be thinking about titanium even for the body of high-end iPhones.

According to some rumors reported on Twitter by @ShrimpApplePro, leaker considered quite reliable given his previous advances, the rear edges of the iPhone 15 could be slightly rounded, with a curvature similar to the one that Apple has already adopted in the past on the iPhone 5C and, more recently, on the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16 inches as well as on the latest MacBook Air with M2 processor. A similar design was also used for the Magsafe Battery Pack, the wireless battery launched in 2021.

As far as the body is concerned, however, as hypothesized in recent months, we are once again talking about titanium which, if the rear part, should remain in glass. At the beginning of the year, we recall, rumors circulated about the possible use of titanium for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, an indiscretion that proved to be inaccurate given that Apple continued to use aluminum for the basic models and stainless steel for the Pros.

Titanium is more scratch-resistant and more difficult to engrave than steel, but Apple still developed a sandblasting process that gives the surface a brighter finish. Apple also uses surface coatings that prevent fingerprints from accumulating. These processes have already been used for the cases of Apple Watch, Apple Watch Ultra and for the physical Apple Card distributed in the United States. If these rumors turn out to be correct, it would be the first time that Apple will also use titanium for iPhone and iPad.