iPhone 15 considers relocation of chip manufacturing to an economic destination

Apple is preparing some plans for certain processes on the iPhone 15. It plans to change certain manufacturing processes, so that they are cheaper for the iPhone 15 Pro chip.

The high probability that the company will begin to introduce the A17 Bionic chip into its devices in the iPhone 15 is highly probable. In addition, this new processor could have a manufacturing method under TSMC’s 3-nanometer process. While the A16 Bionic processor, as well as other previous processors, had the same 4nm process. Now the transition to the 3nm process would obviously bring multiple major speed and performance improvements.

A better iPhone 15 manufacturing site

Through a recent user report on Weibo “Mobile phone chip expert” mentions that the company has plans for the iPhone 15 Pro A17 and iPhone 15 Pro Max that will have an N3B process by TSM. However, until next year, this process could be much cheaper with the N3E method.

For the specific A17 chip in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max they will be manufactured under the N3B process. However, it could be that next year’s A17 would already have a cost-reducing N3E process “although it could be less efficient,” the report says.

Since December 2020, some reports have been presented that mention the Cupertino company and the request for large manufacturing orders for TSMC 3nm processors. It seems that 3nm process chips came to an end with TSMC, with many other Apple products likely to come. Although it could also be that the company decides to switch to another chip process, that is, the N3E.

The N3B process is a variant of TSMC’s 3nm process, providing performance and efficiency improvements over other generations of chips. Of course there are many more transistors and more EUV or Extreme Ultraviolet layers, resulting in smaller but more powerful chips.

Now, as for the N3E process, it is also another variant of TSMC’s 3nm process. However, this one is a bit different with a focus on profitability and affordability. It may include slightly fewer transistors and fewer EUV layers than the N3B process, but this process has a better balance between cost and performance.

Finally, the user “”Mobile phone chip expert” mentions that Apple’s plan is to switch to the N3E process in 2024 for the A17 chip. It may also be that this new process is only for the iPhone 16, since the manufacture of the iPhone 15 models is already underway.