iPhone 15, color hypothesis: dark red for the Pros, pink and blue for the basic models

For several years now, alongside the more classic colors, Apple has alternated more particular color variations of its iPhones. iPhone 12 Pros, for example, were available in Pacific Blue, iPhone 13 Pros in Sierra Blue, and the latest iPhone 14 Pros are currently available in Space Black and Dark Purple. Quite similar speech also for the “basic” versions of the iPhone which are offered in different colors every year to which a new variant is sometimes added in the months following the marketing. According to rumors, for the next iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the most particular color chosen by Apple that would be a Dark Sienna, a dark red tending to burgundy identified by the hexadecimal code #410D0D. For the iPhone 15, however, the dark pink and bright blue colors may be available, the first identified by the hexadecimal code #CE3C6C, the second by the hexadecimal code #4DB1E2.

- Advertisement - iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will probably have a body made of titanium and this particular red color would be a novelty after the “natural” color and space black used to date for Apple Watches. On the basis of this information, renderings have been created that allow you to get an effective idea of ​​how they could really be.