iPhone 15, color hypothesis: dark red for the Pros, pink and blue for the basic models

For several years now, alongside the more classic colors, Apple has alternated more particular color variations of its iPhones. iPhone 12 Pros, for example, were available in Pacific Blue, iPhone 13 Pros in Sierra Blue, and the latest iPhone 14 Pros are currently available in Space Black and Dark Purple. Quite similar speech also for the “basic” versions of the iPhone which are offered in different colors every year to which a new variant is sometimes added in the months following the marketing.
According to rumors, for the next iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the most particular color chosen by Apple that would be a Dark Sienna, a dark red tending to burgundy identified by the hexadecimal code #410D0D. For the iPhone 15, however, the dark pink and bright blue colors may be available, the first identified by the hexadecimal code #CE3C6C, the second by the hexadecimal code #4DB1E2.
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will probably have a body made of titanium and this particular red color would be a novelty after the “natural” color and space black used to date for Apple Watches. On the basis of this information, renderings have been created that allow you to get an effective idea of how they could really be.
Apple obviously tests different colors of its new products before deciding which ones will actually be used by analyzing not only the final yield but also the yield rates, the production time and the costs necessary for the entire manufacturing process, including the titanium anodization that requires a particular job. With still several months left, it is therefore probable that the final choice has not yet been made and that these indiscretions may not find an effective response.
Today’s rumors add to the many circulated up to now that aiming for an iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max with a renewed design, a new photographic sector and finally also the adoption of the USB-C port, albeit with some probable limitations. The use of capacitive keys and brighter and more efficient displays from the point of view of energy consumption has also been hypothesized.