iPhone 15: big improvements for night photos with the upcoming Sony sensors

Rumors regarding the next iPhone 15 continue to spread and this time it is a report from Nikkei that adds new meat to the fire. In this round the news concern one of the sectors most at the center of attention, namely the photographic one. As reported by Nikkei Asia, in fact, the next generation iPhones will be equipped with a new Sony sensor which is referred to as lo state of the art regarding the category.

The rumor does not specify whether this will be adopted on all 4 upcoming models or only on those of the Pro / Ultra family, but considering Apple’s past it is probable that only the two top of the high-end range will be able to boast of itat least as far as this coming generation is concerned.

The new sensor – which will be applied to the main camera – promises important improvements in every respect, but in particular as regards the quality of night shots and in others particularly challenging scenarios, such as the correct exposure of faces and the background in backlit situations.