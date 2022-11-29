iPhone 15: big improvements for night photos with the upcoming Sony sensors

Rumors regarding the next iPhone 15 continue to spread and this time it is a report from Nikkei that adds new meat to the fire. In this round the news concern one of the sectors most at the center of attention, namely the photographic one. As reported by Nikkei Asia, in fact, the next generation iPhones will be equipped with a new Sony sensor which is referred to as lo state of the art regarding the category.
The rumor does not specify whether this will be adopted on all 4 upcoming models or only on those of the Pro / Ultra family, but considering Apple’s past it is probable that only the two top of the high-end range will be able to boast of itat least as far as this coming generation is concerned.
The new sensor – which will be applied to the main camera – promises important improvements in every respect, but in particular as regards the quality of night shots and in others particularly challenging scenarios, such as the correct exposure of faces and the background in backlit situations.
The improvements of the new sensor from Sony are made possible by a different architecture of the semiconductors used, thanks to which it is possible place the photodiodes and transistors on two different levels, so as to significantly increase the number of photodiodes. Among the other innovations arriving on the Pro series – or rather on the Ultra model which should replace the Pro Max variant – we are talking about one telephoto camera with periscope opticsable to offer a very high quality zoom even at 10x (probably with a central crop of the sensor, as is now the case with the 2x on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, as also shown in the review).
In short, once again this year it seems that Apple will focus strongly on the innovations in the photographic field, going to improve all those aspects that can still be refined after the many updates introduced on this year’s models, in particular with the transition to a main camera from 48 MegaPixels.