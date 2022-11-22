iPhone 15: Apple will increase the price of its smartphones in 2023, here’s why

Everything indicates that our electronic gadgets will be even more expensive in 2023 and 2024. Unless manufacturers choose to use less recent and therefore less efficient components.

According to the Taiwanese site Digitimes, the prices of our electronic devices should know a strong increase in the coming months. This inflation is explained by the sharp increase in the price of electronic components. Samsung Electronics fails to compete TSMC’s hegemony in semiconductor manufacturing used in latest generation electronic gadgets. The Taiwanese founder manufactures the semiconductors used in Nvidia graphics cards, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC which powers the Samsung Galaxy S23, AMD processors and even Silicon chips designed by Appleits biggest customer.

TSMC is so successful with the big names in tech that its order books are already full for the year 2023, or even in 2024. The law of supply and demand is driving up the prices of the Taiwanese founder. Rumor has it that a wafer from the N3 family, engraved at 3 nm, would cost no less than $20,000. That is a 25% increase compared to the price of a wafer engraved at 5 nm in 2016. N3E type wafers will be, for example, those used to burn the chips of the future iPhone 15. They bring performance gains, but above all, they are much more efficient.

iPhone 15 price set to skyrocket due to price of electronic components

There is no doubt that Nvidia, Apple and other Sonys will pass on this increase to the price of their products. If you found the iPhone 14 or Nvidia’s graphics cards such as the ultra-powerful GeForce RTX 4080 expensive, that’s bad news. Prices for high-end gadgets will increase further.

Not all devices on sale will benefit from state-of-the-art processors or chips. Restrain innovation and settle for using chips engraved at 5 nmthis may be the way for the tech giants to continue to offer gadgets at affordable prices in 2023. Future smartphones based on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, MacBooks based on M3 chip and other iPhones with processor A17 Bionic will be much more expensive than their current counterparts.

