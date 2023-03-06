iPhone 15: Apple will definitely abandon the notch on all models, it’s confirmed

Apple has started production of the first copies of the iPhone 15, and took the opportunity to send the design of the smartphones to several accessory manufacturers. Some did not hesitate to unveil the first products, thus confirming the design of the device.

A few days ago, Apple had shared the iPhone 15 CADs with accessory manufacturers i.e. renderings of the device that will allow them to design their cases, but also their screen protectors. The latter, for example, let us know that the iPhone 15s will switch to USB-C, but also that they will benefit from a slightly larger screen.

Contrary to what we thought, the iPhone 15 will not benefit from a 6.2-inch panel, but presumably 6.12 inches, according to leaker @VNchocoTaco on Twitter. So that’s a slight increase over the 6.06-inches of the previous generation, which Apple has managed to achieve by slightly reducing the black borders all around the screen.

No iPhone 15 will have a notch at the top of the screen

In addition to reducing the borders of the screen of its smartphones, one of the main changes that awaits the iPhone 15 this year is the change from the notch to the double punch on the two least expensive models. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will therefore be equipped this year with the same pill as the current iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

This information had for the first time was unveiled by renowned analyst Ross Young, which has already been able to predict the design of the iPhones that will be released over the next few years, and it seems that this has now been confirmed thanks to accessory manufacturers. On Chinese social networks, a company has unveiled screen protectors for all iPhone 15 models, and we can see that these have a pill and a punch at the top.

After the notch was introduced in 2017 on the iPhone X, Apple will therefore take almost 6 years to remove it from its high-end iPhones.. For the most nostalgic among you, don’t worry, the next iPhone SE which will be released in 2024 should mark the return of the notch, and this at an “affordable” price.