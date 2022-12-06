iPhone 15: Apple has not yet decided on a change in the design of the devices, says rumor

In the iPhone 14 family, Apple removed the notch from the Pro models and apparently this change justifies the launch of the 15 line without any considerable aesthetic change.

Thus, there are chances that Apple will simply keep the design of the devices unchanged, since the 15 and 15 Plus models should already receive the dynamic island as a big novelty.

Apple still has not decided whether to change the design of the iPhone 15 line in 2023. According to leaker LeaksApplePro, the company’s development team is still working to deliver internal changes to the devices.

As much as the public speculates about the launch of an iPhone 15 with a curved display or even without any button and USB input, the Cupertino company is unlikely to make this change in 2023.

A change that may go unnoticed by the public is the frame made of titanium to ensure greater resistance. However, this novelty will be restricted to the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models.

Another important adjustment for 2023 involves the arrival of the USB-C port as a connection standard for iPhones. Of course, this is the result of pressure from the European Union and other countries, but it is still something new in Apple devices.

Finally, sources say that Apple only came to decide the final design of the iPhone 14 line in March of this year. Therefore, there are still chances that the company will simply change its mind by 2023.

Do you believe Apple needs to make any aesthetic changes to the iPhone 15? Tell us here in the comments.