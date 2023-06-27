iPhone 15, Apple expects strong demand

The iPhone 15 line will be official in less than three months if Apple follows the usual iPhone launch times, and at this stage in terms of components and orders there is nothing more to decide, the games are done. According to a report by Display Supply Chain Consulting (DSCC) as of June 2023 displays for the iPhone 15 series have been ordered from suppliers 100% more than the iPhone 14.

This means at least two things. The first is that Apple expects higher demand for the next iPhone, the second is that there are conditions so that you do not encounter availability problems or in any case that they are lower than last year, when for example – some will remember it – the availability of the iPhone 14 Plus was delayed to early October despite the fact that market demand was not the strongest.

DSCC analysts highlight the fact that Apple expects a clear customer preference for the iPhone 15 Pro: taking the total number of displays delivered by suppliers as 100, 58 are for the iPhone 15 Pro and the remainder for the standard and Plus models, while last year these days only 43 were for the iPhone 14 Pro. However, last year Apple had to take cover in September due to a higher than expected demand for the Pro models, also for this evidently the “mix” has changed.