iPhone 15: Apple expects record demand and should produce more units in initial batches

Market analysts say that Apple learned from the problems of the iPhone 14 line. Therefore, delivering more smartphones in the first batches avoids retail shortages in relevant markets, such as the United States and Europe.

With that, people who work in the company’s supply chain claim that Apple should produce more iPhone 15 units in initial batches . The trend is for all models to gain more handsets as a way to prevent problems in the distribution chain.

Apple is preparing to start mass production of the iPhone 15 line and industry sources say the company expects a “big cycle” of renewals this year.

In addition to Foxconn and Hong Overseas, two new assembly plants by Pegatron and Luxshare are expected to start working on the production of the iPhone 15 line.

The trend is for the new iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max to sell up to 89 million units in the first few months. That is, a number well above the 78 million devices in the iPhone 14 family.

This high expectation from Apple has been justified by the public’s interest in some news that was awaited for a long time. An example of this is the arrival of the USB-C connection and the possible periscope camera in the most expensive models.

In addition, the most affordable variants should gain the dynamic island, the latest chipset, 48 MP main camera and Wi-Fi 6E. That is, this year we will have important news for all models.

It should be remembered that the launch forecast remains the month of September.

