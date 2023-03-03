5G News
iPhone 15: Apple expects a big commercial success thanks to the A17 Bionic chip engraved in 3nm

By Mubashir Hassan
Apple expects to sell a lot of iPhone 15s from September 2023. Its new smartphone will be equipped with the thinnest and most efficient SoC available today, an A17 Bionic processor.

iphone 15 pro max concept
Credits: Antonio De Rosa/ADR Studio

The iPhone 15s are expected to be released in September 2023. This new generation of devices should mark a turning point in the world of smartphones and technology, since they will mark the transition to finer engraving. The Apple Silicon chip A17 Bionic designed by the apple firm and manufactured by TSMC will indeed engraved in 3 nm. If we are used to the performance of our smartphones improving from one generation to another, the gains brought by the new processor are, on paper at least, very substantial.

To read – iPhone 15 Pro: here are the first 3D renderings of the smartphone, USB-C is confirmed

According to GSM Arena, the A17 Bionic processor should consume 35% less energy than its predecessor. No information has yet leaked regarding the raw performance of the iPhone 15, but even if we do not see any improvement in this sector, the savings on the electricity bill could guarantee the success of Apple’s next smartphones.

iPhone 14 Pro: Sleepy feature reveals the always-awake screen

The A17 Bionic processors of the iPhone 15 Pro will be engraved in 3nm

Of course, only the most expensive models in the range, the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone Pro Max, and the hypothetical iPhone 15 Ultra would benefit from this processor new generation. These devices should have a new design, without a physical button, a periscope photo sensor, and of course a USB-C port, since the European Union imposes at the expense of the Lightning socket.

Apple will be the only smartphone manufacturer to offer 3nm engraved processors in 2023, which according to experts, should generate strong demand for this type of product. After the real oven that is the iPhone 14, the Cupertino company is therefore preparing to make a real hit with its future smartphone. The “simple” iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will only be equipped with the A16 Bionic which equips the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Let’s say it, it’s already a racing beast. Less fortunate customers will therefore be able to opt for entry-level models without sacrificing performance.

Source : DigiTimes

