iPhone 15 and 15 Pro: smartphones will use a larger 6.2-inch screen

Good news for Apple fans, the next iPhone 15 and 15 Pro will benefit from a slightly larger screen than the previous generation. However, the chassis will not really see its size increase.

- Advertisement -

Last week, we were able to discover the first 3D renderings of the iPhone 15 Pro, which were based on CAD files, these diagrams sent to accessory manufacturers to design their shells before the launch of smartphones. These renderings had not only confirmed the presence of a new USB-C port on the lower edge, but also some changes in the general design.

Among them, we can cite in particular slightly different sizes compared to the previous generation, which will theoretically make the hulls of the iPhone 14 incompatible with the new models. These slight changes should allow Apple to increase the screen size of some of its models.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Pro will have a bigger screen

According to new renders shared by 9To5Mac, the new iPhone 15 and 15 Pro will use a slightly larger screen, with a diagonal of 6.2 inches. It’s only 0.1 inch longer than the previous generation, so the difference should be almost imperceptible.

- Advertisement -

Who says bigger screen usually says bigger smartphone, but that’s not really the case here. Apple has presumably succeeded in reducing the size of the borders all around the screen, which allows it to maximize the space occupied by the slab on the front face. The iPhone 15 and 15 Pro should therefore offer an ever-increasing screen-to-body ratio.

- Advertisement -

For the moment, we don’t really know if the iPhone 15 Plus and 15 Pro Max will also benefit from these small adjustments design-wise, but if that’s the case, we could end up with even larger screens that reach 6.8 inches, compared to 6.7 inches on the iPhone 13 Plus and 13 Pro Max. Apple would therefore align itself with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which has already offered such a large screen for a few generations already. We will also have to wait before knowing the definitions and resolutions of the new screens that Apple will use on its next iPhone 15.e generation.