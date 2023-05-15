iPhone 15 and 15 Plus should follow Pro models with 48 MP main camera

The next family of Apple cell phones should come with more news regarding photos. New information indicates that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will follow the Pro models and bring a 48 MP main rear camera. According to a research note by Jeff Pu, an analyst at investment company Haitong International Securities – headquartered in Hong Kong –, the lens of the most modest smartphones in the line will use a new sensor with three stacked layers, capable of improving image quality when capturing more light.

The specialist still believes that the stacked sensor may suffer performance problems. In practice, this could result in delays in the production of future devices from the Cupertino giant. - Advertisement - It is worth remembering that the 48 MP camera debuted among iPhones in the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models. However, the two most basic still have a 12 MP sensor. The highlight of the hardware is its support for ProRAW photos, which are capable of retaining more detail and allowing greater flexibility during editing.