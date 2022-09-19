iPhone 15 and 15 Plus may gain dynamic island, rumor indicates

According to new information shared this weekend, Apple is expected to launch the new 15 and 15 Plus entitled to in 2023. That is, the feature should no longer be exclusive to Pro variants.

Commenting on the matter, analyst Ross Young says that the “novelty” of the dynamic island should shorten the distance between the common and Pro models a little, but Apple should continue betting on the strategy of delivering an unprecedented chipset only in the most expensive devices.

In addition, the leaker made it clear that, despite OLED, the panels of the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus should not support LTPO technology or Always On Display mode.