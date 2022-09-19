iPhone 15 and 15 Plus may gain dynamic island, rumor indicates

According to new information shared this weekend, Apple is expected to launch the new iphone 15 and 15 Plus entitled to dynamic island in 2023. That is, the feature should no longer be exclusive to Pro variants.
Commenting on the matter, analyst Ross Young says that the “novelty” of the dynamic island should shorten the distance between the common and Pro models a little, but Apple should continue betting on the strategy of delivering an unprecedented chipset only in the most expensive devices.
In addition, the leaker made it clear that, despite OLED, the panels of the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus should not support LTPO technology or Always On Display mode.
If Apple follows this path, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus should even approach the Pro models visually, but internally we will still have a real “abyss” in the specifications.
That’s because the 2023 models should even receive the Apple A16 Bionic chipset, but they should continue to lag behind the new 3nm Apple A17.
Apple’s new market dynamics have made many consumers in the United States give up on buying the iPhone 14 Plus in search of a Pro model and this should make these variants continue to pull sales.
Of course, it’s still too early to talk about iPhone 15 and Apple doesn’t comment on the rumors. Thus, we emphasize that everything must remain in the field of rumors.