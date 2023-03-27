5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone 15, also in France and other European countries with eSIM support...

iPhone 15, also in France and other European countries with eSIM support only?

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
1088293.jpeg
1088293.jpeg
- Advertisement -

As happened in the United States last year, the next iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro could also be launched in France without the SIM card slot necessitating the use of an eSIM for cellular connectivity. To launch this hypothesis, based on some rumors, was the French site MacGeneration.

EVEN IN FRANCE ONLY ESIM?

In the event that the SIM card slot is actually removed on the iPhone 15 sold in France, it cannot be excluded that this choice can also be extended to other European countries where usually Apple only sells one model. For example, the iPhone 14 Pro identified with the acronym A2890 it is the same that is also sold in Italy, Germany, Spain and dozens of other countries.

The notch of the iPhone 13 would be reduced according to a sample of the front panels of the device
  • TAGS

Apple sells only one iPhone brand (one per model) in Europe
- Advertisement -

As mentioned, Apple has already decided to sell all iPhone 14s in the United States without the nano-SIM slot, forcing users to switch to an eSIM in order to use it. Currently, the three major carriers in Italy only support eSIM activation by scanning a QR code but do not yet support eSIM Carrier Activation, eSIM Quick Transfer and physical SIM to eSIM conversion directly on iPhone.

MORE SAFETY, BUT NOT ONLY

In general, eSIMs are believed to be more secure than physical SIMs and Apple is strongly pushing all operators to support them. Once activated, eSIMs are bound to the device and cannot be removed or replaced without the device owner’s permission. Furthermore, eSIMs cannot be physically stolen or lost like physical SIMs reducing the risk of identity theft and SIM cloning.

The eSIM setup menu on iPhone

In addition to a safety discourse, eSIMs can also be managed more easily. In fact, through the settings, up to eight eSIMs can be stored and chosen, also eliminating any risk of loss during travel. iPhone 13 and later models can have two eSIMs active at the same time.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Social Networks

23 lugares reales que puedes visitar y aparecen en las películas de Disney y Pixar

¡Prepárate para descubrir los secretos detrás de las películas de Disney y Pixar! Un...
Car Tech

Tesla’s next car will be almost fully autonomous, according to Elon Musk

Although it may seem like a lie, Elon Musk had talked and he...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.