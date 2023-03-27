iPhone 15, also in France and other European countries with eSIM support only?

As happened in the United States last year, the next iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro could also be launched in France without the SIM card slot necessitating the use of an eSIM for cellular connectivity. To launch this hypothesis, based on some rumors, was the French site MacGeneration.

EVEN IN FRANCE ONLY ESIM?

In the event that the SIM card slot is actually removed on the iPhone 15 sold in France, it cannot be excluded that this choice can also be extended to other European countries where usually Apple only sells one model. For example, the iPhone 14 Pro identified with the acronym A2890 it is the same that is also sold in Italy, Germany, Spain and dozens of other countries. The notch of the iPhone 13 would be reduced according to a sample of the front panels of the device

- Advertisement - As mentioned, Apple has already decided to sell all iPhone 14s in the United States without the nano-SIM slot, forcing users to switch to an eSIM in order to use it. Currently, the three major carriers in Italy only support eSIM activation by scanning a QR code but do not yet support eSIM Carrier Activation, eSIM Quick Transfer and physical SIM to eSIM conversion directly on iPhone.

MORE SAFETY, BUT NOT ONLY

In general, eSIMs are believed to be more secure than physical SIMs and Apple is strongly pushing all operators to support them. Once activated, eSIMs are bound to the device and cannot be removed or replaced without the device owner’s permission. Furthermore, eSIMs cannot be physically stolen or lost like physical SIMs reducing the risk of identity theft and SIM cloning.