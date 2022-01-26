iPhone 14 with only eSIM will be done: but it will not be the only option

We don’t think Apple will take a straightforward approach, eliminating existing systems and forcing all users to adopt eSIM – rather it will launch an eSIM-only variant of its new smartphones, while keeping the eSIM model plus physical SIM for the mass market.

But it will only be one variant : this means initially it will limit itself to supporting the traditional version with support for the physical nano-SIM . To Apple Insider the analyst stated that an iPhone exclusively eSIM has always been a question of when “, and not” if “. But until now there was still no talk of” how “:

The arrival of an iPhone without the possibility of using a physical SIM seems to be close. But Apple’s won’t be a sharp turnaround, like when it removed the 3.5mm audio jack starting with iPhone 7. According to GlobalData analyst Emma Mohr-McClune, in fact, Cupertino intends to start already with the iPhone 14 to bring on the market devices compatible exclusively with eSIMs .

According to Mohr-McClune, therefore, the transition will be a gradual process that will begin this year, in the fall, with the launch of the iPhone 14. And at this stage, telecommunications companies will have the option of choosing which of the two versions to propose, and whether to push. then in the direction of the eSIM, and how strong. And the scenario described seems credible, since at the present time it is not possible to cut sharply with the past, both because the user does not yet have sufficient confidence with the novelty constituted by eSIMs, and because there is not yet sufficient support from the operators in this sense.

We’ll see: for sure, even if there is still a long time to go until the launch of the iPhone 14, there is no shortage of rumors. And in particular, those who talk about the iPhone 14 with a hole on the display, and iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max even with a particular double hole in the shape of an “i” (placed horizontally) in place of the infamous notch dedicated to the FaceID.