iPhone 14 Will Cost More, But Admission Price Will Be Unchanged | Rumor

It is not only the technical and aesthetic characteristics of the new iPhones that intrigue enthusiasts, potential buyers and professionals: another fundamental parameter is the price to which the expected models – ie iPhone 14, 14 Max (or Plus?), 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max – will be offered on the market. And this year the matter becomes complicated due to the uncertainties along the supply chain (scarcity of components, for example) and the political and economic difficulties that are going through.

Well, according to the words released by Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives to the British Sun, it appears that generation 2022 will cost an average of a hundred dollars more on average compared to the current iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max models. “Prices have risen along the entire supply chain, and Cupertino has to pass these costs on to the consumer“, he explains. Attention, however: obviously nothing is certainnor the rumor, nor the possible intention by Apple to charge the consumer of this eventual increase.

CCS Insight analyst Ben Wood, on the other hand, is more cautious, merely saying that “Apple will have to make some tough decisions on iPhone 14 pricing“Like Ives, Wood also does not rule out a price increase, preferring, however, to focus on the fact that this is a topic still under discussion in the Cupertino offices. Components and the production process are increasingly expensive, but pouring everything onto the buyer. Apple would risk a (potential) contraction in sales.