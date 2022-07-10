iPhone 14 Will Cost More, But Admission Price Will Be Unchanged | Rumor

It is not only the technical and aesthetic characteristics of the new iPhones that intrigue enthusiasts, potential buyers and professionals: another fundamental parameter is the price to which the expected models – ie iPhone 14, 14 Max (or Plus?), 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max – will be offered on the market. And this year the matter becomes complicated due to the uncertainties along the supply chain (scarcity of components, for example) and the political and economic difficulties that are going through.
Well, according to the words released by Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives to the British Sun, it appears that generation 2022 will cost an average of a hundred dollars more on average compared to the current iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max models. “Prices have risen along the entire supply chain, and Cupertino has to pass these costs on to the consumer“, he explains. Attention, however: obviously nothing is certainnor the rumor, nor the possible intention by Apple to charge the consumer of this eventual increase.
CCS Insight analyst Ben Wood, on the other hand, is more cautious, merely saying that “Apple will have to make some tough decisions on iPhone 14 pricing“Like Ives, Wood also does not rule out a price increase, preferring, however, to focus on the fact that this is a topic still under discussion in the Cupertino offices. Components and the production process are increasingly expensive, but pouring everything onto the buyer. Apple would risk a (potential) contraction in sales.
Another problem to take into account is inflation: at such a high level, the purchasing power of consumers decreases, and increasing the selling price of the iPhone 2022 range could have negative consequences on the company’s accounts. However, for now very promising volumes of shipments are expected, even higher than those of the iPhone 13 and its variants. And then the actual cost of new components that Apple intends to integrate on the new generation: the thought in this case goes to the front camera which, according to the Asian media, will cost even three times the current one.
Currently the “base” offer is represented by the iPhone 13 mini, with a starting price of 839 euros. As we know, Apple should have decided to replace the little-appreciated 5.4-inch model with the new iPhone 13 Max variant, in fact moving the entry price inevitably upwards. To be clear:
2021
- iPhone 13 mini: 839 euros
- iPhone 13: 939 euros
- iPhone 13 Pro: 1,189 euros
- iPhone 13 Pro Max: € 1,289
2022
- iPhone 14: 939 euros?
- iPhone 14 Max:?
- iPhone 14 Pro: 1,289 euros?
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: 1,389 euros?
The entry level would become the 14 base, in fact with the same price as the iPhone 13. In this way, Apple could pass on the cost increase to the consumer while keeping the starting price of the range unchanged.