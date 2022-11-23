Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
iPhone 14, who makes the OLED screens? Samsung makes a huge part of them

By the end of 2022 70% of the iPhone 14 produced should have Samsung displays. The reports it The Elec, Korean magazine that closely follows the dynamics of production and components. Apple for the screens of the iPhone 14 (and also the iPhone 13) has relationships with three companies: BOE, LG and Samsung which together guarantee Apple the 120 million OLED screens needed for the iPhone 14 range.

Trust towards BUOYS it’s not huge. The Chinese company made a big deal a few months ago, and despite having returned to the supplier circuit, it is entrusted with a marginal share: 6 million displays, and only the LTPS OLEDs that end up on the “base” iPhone 14. LG enjoys the trust of Apple, but had technical difficulties in the production of the screens for the iPhone 14 Pro Max and for this reason its involvement in the supply chain is marginal if the comparison term is Samsung: 20 million units, divided between the 6 1 inch of iPhone 14 and the 6.7 inch LTPO of iPhone 14 Pro Max. [NB: i numeri sono tutti dei “circa”].

And then there is Samsung. They come from its establishments 4 times the displays of LG and over 10 times those of BOE: has orders for at least 80 million units, of which 60 will be the LTPO for the iPhone 14 Pro whose commercial success has exceeded expectations. The biggest problem with the two flagship iPhones, if anything, is foxconn, grappling with China’s zero Covid strategy and with the strong protests of the workers who work in the factory where the most iPhone 14 Pros in the world are assembled.

In short, there are very few iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max available. For a few days already placing an order on the Apple Store online the delivery it slipped past Christmas.

(updated November 23, 2022, 4:10 pm)
