iPhone 14: which one did you buy or would you buy? | Poll

- Advertisement -
Today Apple officially launches iphone 14 (all except the Plus, arriving on October 7) and while we are trying it, we decided to ask you what are your intentions: have you already bought it? would you buy it? Or don’t you care?
As usual, the release of a new iPhone model is a small event, like it or not, and the innovations introduced by the Cupertino house are always destined to be discussed. Did Dynamic Island intrigue you? What do you think about the introduction of the Plus model? Also let us know through the comments.
- Advertisement -
You can consult the results of the survey at this address.
VIDEO
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is available online from Euronics at 1,489 euros.
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available online from eBay at 1,338 euros.
- Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available online from Amazon to 1,179 euros.
- Apple iPhone 14 is available online from eBay at 1,028 euros. The value for money is good and it is the best device in this price range.
(update of September 16, 2022, 12:05 pm)
- Advertisement -