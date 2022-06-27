iPhone 14: weather, autonomy, deliveries, here is all the information that will be displayed on the always-on screen

We know a little more about the famous always-on screen of the iPhone 14 which is much talked about. According to journalist Mark Gurman, users will be able to choose from a large number of widgets to display on the smartphone screen when it is locked. To do this, Apple would integrate a new panel capable of going from 1 Hz to 120 Hz.

This is one of the biggest rumors about the iPhone 14. With a slight delay on its Android cousins, Apple’s next smartphone will most certainly integrate an always-on screen, which will allow it to display certain information even when it is locked. A feature long awaited by users and which could therefore make its arrival in the next range, especially since it is already available on Apple Watch since the Series 5.

As we have already explained, this will be made possible by the installation of a new LTPO panel, capable of going from 1 Hz to 120 Hz, where the previous iPhones can only go down to 10 Hz. Rumors also specify that only the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be able to benefit from it. Mark Gurman, journalist at Bloomberg who had already unveiled the feature, now specifies what we can find there.

The always-on screen of the iPhone 14 will offer many widgets

The journalist thus evokes the possibility of adding widgets such as the weather, the autonomy, the calendar, the planned events or the alarms. In addition, it will be possible to set an option preventing the display of sensitive information on the screen when it is locked. Mark Gurman also mentions a feature called Live Activities that will keep an eye on ongoing operations.

This includes deliveries, or the results of sports matches, directly from the lock screen. If no official information has yet reached us on the always-on screen, the recent beta of iOS 16 seems to point to its addition on the iPhone 14. Indeed, the operating system already allows you to customize your lock screen in particular by changing the color and the typography of the hour.