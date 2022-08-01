HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone 14 VS iPhone 14 Pro: differences in display and chip |...

iPhone 14 VS iPhone 14 Pro: differences in display and chip | Rumor

Published on

By Abraham
Day of rumors about Apple’s upcoming iphones, today: this morning we reported some considerations on the camera and related suppliers, today we add to the dose with advances on chips and displays, two areas in which the “basic” models could show significant differences compared to those Pro.

IPHONE 14: MORE PERFORMANCE DESPITE THE RETURN OF THE A15

Despite rumors for some time now that iPhone 14 will mount it same Apple A15 Bionic chip seen in the iPhone 13 of the previous generation, new rumors suggest that there will still be tangible performance improvements, although not yet quantified. This is thanks to the presence of a new modem and other measures related to the components and the design of the chip. The details are very vague, but the information comes from a generally reliable and well-informed source on the Apple’s movements.

In this regard, it is worth mentioning that in recent days the possibility of a also increased RAM – thus passing from 4 GB of the iPhone 13 to 6 GB. Quantities may seem very small, especially when you consider the Android landscape, but we know that iOS has a radically different approach to the use of system resources and in fact requires less. Finally, the new modem should be smaller, consume less power and provide better performance than the one fitted in the iPhone 13.

IPHONE 14 PRO: SUPERIOR QUALITY DISPLAY

Here too, the rumors that have emerged in recent months have already more or less confirmed that the display will be one of the areas in which the two device lines will differ most. The novelty is that, at least according to The ElecSamsung, which is the main supplier of the panels, will employ raw materials and components of different quality. In a nutshell, the materials that make up the OLED substrate will be of the latest generation (known as M12) for the two Pro models, while the “standard” ones will be satisfied with the previous generation materials (M11).

Apple, a patent reveals how AirPods and the AR viewer could communicate

It is difficult to determine how much this will affect the overall quality of the panel; the main objective of this move, however, is to contain costs. Materials aside, it is reasonable to expect that, as with the iPhone 13, the two Pro models will retain the exclusive ProMotion variable refresh. The source also confirms that this year there will no longer be the Mini variant, given that the previous two generations have sold little; a 6.7 “Max or Plus variant. In practice, the standard and Pro lines will have the same diagonals as the display – 6.1 and 6.7 “.

