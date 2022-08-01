iPhone 14 VS iPhone 14 Pro: differences in display and chip | Rumor

Day of s about Apple’s upcoming s, today: this morning we reported some considerations on the camera and related suppliers, today we add to the dose with advances on chips and s, two areas in which the “basic” models could show significant compared to those Pro.

IPHONE 14: MORE PERFORMANCE DESPITE THE RETURN OF THE A15

Despite rumors for some time now that iPhone 14 will mount it same Apple A15 Bionic chip seen in the iPhone 13 of the previous generation, new rumors suggest that there will still be tangible performance improvements, although not yet quantified. This is thanks to the presence of a new modem and other measures related to the components and the design of the chip. The details are very vague, but the information comes from a generally reliable and well-informed source on the Apple’s movements. In this regard, it is worth mentioning that in recent days the possibility of a also increased RAM – thus passing from 4 GB of the iPhone 13 to 6 GB. Quantities may seem very small, especially when you consider the Android landscape, but we know that iOS has a radically different approach to the use of system resources and in fact requires less. Finally, the new modem should be smaller, consume less power and provide better performance than the one fitted in the iPhone 13.

IPHONE 14 PRO: SUPERIOR QUALITY DISPLAY