iPhone 14, very first examples in production. And the Pros all go to Foxconn

If the presentation of the iPhone 14 was held on September 24, 2022, that is exactly one year after that of the iPhone 13, then the production of the next Apple smartphones would have started. just over seven months earlier. According to information coming from China, in fact, Apple’s delegates would have officially opened the dances: still no mass production, but the start of that preliminary phase preparatory to making the thousands of units that Apple stores in warehouses so as to have enough at launch.

The phase of trial production it is important to ensure that the “decisive” one, that is mass production, does not reserve surprises and can go smoothly: the companies in charge of making the finished product assemble a small number of iPhone 14 in order to collect data and information useful for making proceed smoothly mass production. In a broad sense: it ranges from any incorrect assessments made during the planning phase of the industrial process to opportunities for improving efficiency, passing through the number of units produced in the unit of time or the optimization of quality controls.

Rumors from China from within the production chain say that Luxshare unlike last year, when Apple promoted it from component supplier to iPhone assembler with a share also for iPhone 13 Pro (not the Max which was entirely borne by Foxconn), it should remain excluded from the top iPhone process, taking care only gods two “basic” models.