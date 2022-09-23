HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone 14 users purchased in the US face difficulties when activating the...

iPhone 14 users purchased in the US face difficulties when activating the line in Brazil

Those who bought their new iphone 14 in the US seem to be facing difficulties when activating the device’s line in Europe. At first, user reports show that the system of some operators did not recognize the data. In the same way, even blocking the IMEI of the devices happened in some cases.

The practice of importing a product to buy it at a lower price compared to Europeian stores is common. The same happens with those who have a friend or relative who lives outside the country to acquire the smartphone and send or bring it to the national territory in order to cut costs.

The iPhone 13, for example, was compatible with Europe’s 4G and 5G networks. However, when Apple launched the iPhone 11 lineup, compatibility was not complete. Now the problem is not connectivity related, but line activation. In fact, Anatel even blocked the IMEI of some devices, even if they were recently approved.

Fortunately, it seems that this was a mistake, which was even corrected by the entity. As for the issue of operators, it seems that the headache is getting bigger. In this sense, many customers were unable to activate on Vivo, but were successful in the attempt made with TIM.

It is worth remembering that the new generation of Apple smartphones arrived in the US without the physical chip tray. That way, only the virtual version can be activated on the devices. In Europe, the procedure is a little more complicated, since the digital version is provided only with the traditional model and it is not possible to transfer from one device to another.

