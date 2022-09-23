iPhone 14 users purchased in the US face difficulties when activating the line in Brazil

Those who bought their new 14 in the US seem to be facing when the device’s line in Europe. At first, user reports show that the system of some operators did not recognize the data. In the same way, even blocking the IMEI of the devices happened in some cases. The practice of importing a product to buy it at a lower price compared to Europeian stores is common. The same happens with those who have a friend or relative who lives outside the country to acquire the smartphone and send or bring it to the national territory in order to cut costs.

The iPhone 13, for example, was compatible with Europe's 4G and 5G networks. However, when Apple launched the iPhone 11 lineup, compatibility was not complete. Now the problem is not connectivity related, but line activation. In fact, Anatel even blocked the IMEI of some devices, even if they were recently approved. Fortunately, it seems that this was a mistake, which was even corrected by the entity. As for the issue of operators, it seems that the headache is getting bigger. In this sense, many customers were unable to activate on Vivo, but were successful in the attempt made with TIM.

I couldn’t activate my Vivo line, either by quick exchange of the 14, or with a colleague of mine from Vivo, he took the phone data but said the system didn’t recognize it. — Felipe Menezes (@felipefmenezes) September 19, 2022

Yesterday I couldn’t activate it alive, but today everything went well. The 3 main operators in Europe are working on American iPhones. — MacMasi (@macmasi) September 19, 2022