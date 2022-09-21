iPhone 14 users are having trouble using Apple CarPlay. What’s going on?

- Advertisement -

The presentation of the new generation of phones was one of the most anticipated events of the year. And now that the 14 and its different variants are already official, the truth is that they are causing more than one headache to their owners.

On the one hand, there are not a few customers of the Cupertino-based firm who are complaining about the limited battery of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the most powerful phone in the new series of smartphones presented a few weeks ago.

And, while it is true that the iPhone 14 has several things that none of its rivals can offer, it is clear that it is not a perfect smartphone. Or this is what emerges from the latest publication of the MacRumors colleagues and in which they indicate the User complaints when using with iPhone 14.

CarPlay not working with iPhone 14: calls fail

As indicated by the aforementioned media, after the launch of the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max they are having problems when making phone calls through CarPlay in their vehicle.

From what it seems, there are reports related to problems that directly prevent the interlocutor from being heard, or the speaker is too low. On Twitter, complaints about this problem have not been long in coming. And the most curious thing is that It seems to mainly affect the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, although there are several users of an iPhone 14 with this same problem.

From MacRumors they state that “Most users said that after calling someone through CarPlay with an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, their voice sounded low or far away on the receiving end of the call”, completely weighing down the user experience. And no, updating to iOS 16.0 does not fix this problem.

It has also been shown that it is a fault of Apple CarPlay, since they have tried to make calls with the car’s Bluetooth and there was no problem. The cause of the problem is not known, and as usual, Apple has not said anything about it.

In any case, the company with the bitten apple is expected to release a new iOS 16 update next week where they will surely patch this problem when trying to make calls with iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max using CarPlay.

