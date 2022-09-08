iPhone 14: This is how sending SOS messages via satellite works

- Advertisement -

Today, Apple has announced itsiphone-14-pro-and-iphone-14-pro-max-new-dynamic-island-48mp-camera-and-much-more/"> iPhone 14 lineup. Although the new phones bring many new features, one of the most exciting features of this year’s range is connectivity.

The main purpose of satellite connectivity is facilitate contact with emergency services in places where traditional cellular connectivity is not available. This is especially useful in dire circumstances, when immediate action is necessary.

According to Apple, iPhone 14 antennas can now connect to satellite frequencies. In areas where users do not have cellular coverage, a short text message could range from about 15 seconds to several minutes.

The device will guide the user on how to position the smartphone so that it can locate the satellites in the sky. The device has to be pointed directly at one in order to connect. Only then will the text message be sent.

Since every second counts, with Emergency SOS via satellite, the iPhone displays some vital questions to assess the user’s situation. The initial questionnaire and follow-up are sent to centers where Apple-trained specialists call emergency services on the user’s behalf.

This technology also allows users manually share your satellite location with the Find feature if there is no mobile data or Wi-Fi connection. In this way, they can hike or camp more safely in areas without coverage.

The SOS Emergency service via satellite will be available in the US and Canada in November and it will be free for two years.



