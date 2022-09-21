iPhone 14, there are those who have tried the incident detection function: this is how it went

The new iphone 14, Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch Ultra have one point in common, namely the possibility of detect serious incidents so as to automatically activate the emergency call for help. Until now, we have had to trust what Apple said and promised, for obvious reasons none of the international reviews of the smartphones, nor of the watches (and not even our preview of Pro Max) have had the slightest intention of directly testing the function. . But there are those who had the courage to do it – with due precautions – and apparently the results appear to be very satisfactory.
The youtuber TechRax and his staff placed an iPhone 14 Pro inside a remotely controlled car – so with no one on board. The smartphone was strapped to the back of the driver’s seat headrestthe vehicle was started in the direction of some old car carcasses to simulate an accident.
Well, after the collision it was verified that the SOS system has activated successfully: the youtuber then blocked the (noisy) countdown before it reached zero to prevent the emergency call from starting.
Looks like you’ve been in an accident. iPhone will activate Emergency SOS if you don’t answer.
The test was repeated a couple of times, in both cases (except for a first attempt which proved too much light to be detected by iPhone) the emergency system worked perfectly and quickly. However, it is necessary to specify that a proof of this kind cannot – and must not – be completely exhaustive. It is a test, and as such it should be considered.
Incident detection is enabled (by default) on the following devices:
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhonr 14 Pro Max
- Apple Watch SE 2022
- Apple Watch 8
- Apple Watch Ultra