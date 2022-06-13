iPhone 14: the selfie sensor will be entitled to the most important update in recent years

The iPhone 14s will come with a greatly improved selfie camera. According to a reputable analyst, Apple will rely on a front photo sensor armed with autofocus. In parallel, yet another leak has confirmed the design of the 4 models in the range.

The iPhone 14 range continues to make ink flow. Several months before the keynote, a series of leaks suggested thatApple will improve the front camera for selfies. The American group would integrate an autofocus sensor on the front of its iPhone. All models of the future generation are concerned, including the most affordable versions.

Ming-Chi Kuo, the analyst specializing in Apple products, corroborates the rumors on the subject. In a post published on his Medium blog, the financial analyst assures that the selfie sensor “will switch to Autofocus”. The brand would a cross on the fixed focus. Thanks to this change in size, the iPhone 14s will be able to take clearer photos, regardless of the distance to the subject. This is one of the biggest front-end updates ever seen on iPhone. For a long time, Apple was content to recycle the same hardware on the front panel.

The autofocus of the iPhone 14 selfie sensor is confirmed

The analyst also provides more information on the new iPhone front photo set up. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple would switch to a configuration comprising a lens comprising 6 lenses instead of 5 on current models. It is also rumored that the front camera of the iPhone 14 would have an f/1.9 aperture, which should capture more light. In the end, photos taken in the evening or at night promise to be of better quality. A more generous opening will allow you to apply a blur in the background.

Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will rely a host of different suppliers. The Cupertino giant would notably use the lenses of Genius and Cowell. Modules with autofocus will be supplied by Alps and Luxshare. Apple has increased the number of partners involved in the production of the front photo sensor, says the analyst.

According to his information, Apple should also improve the back camera. The expert is counting on the integration of a main lens of 48 megapixels on the Pro editions. As a reminder, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max still had to make do with a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor. For their part, the cheaper versions of the iPhone 14 should deal with the same 12-megapixel sensor.

According to recent leaks, the integration of the improved selfie sensor should force Apple to revise the price of the range upwards. The components used this year are expected to be more expensive than those of previous years.

A video reveals the design of the iPhone 14

iupdate, a YouTube channel specializing in Apple products, posted a hands-on video showing iPhone 14 mockups. . The models make it possible to launch the production of compatible accessories months before the official presentation. In this way, protective covers and cases are ready to market as soon as the phones are released.

As expected, Apple will decline the range in 4 iPhone. The offer will consist of a standard iPhone 14, an iPhone 14 Max, an iPhone 14 Pro and an iPhone 14 Pro Max. As expected, the two affordable editions get a screen with a small notch similar to that of the iPhone 13. For their part, the Pro versions inherit a new design. The selfie and TrueDepth sensors, for Face ID facial recognition, are housed in a double hole in the top of the touch screen.

“The base models are nearly unchanged aesthetically from year to year”, explains Sam Kohl, the videographer behind the YouTube channel iupdate. The Max version simply looks like a full-size version of a standard iPhone 13 from last year.

Apple reserves the new look for the iPhone 14 Pro, which introduces new visual elements. In addition to the hole in the screen, we notice an even more massive back camera. This overweight is the result of the addition of a 48 megapixel lens. From year to year, the photo block is growing. As a reminder, the keynote is scheduled for September 2022.