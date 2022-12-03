iPhone 14, the satellite SOS saves the first person, in Alaska

We have a first case of rescued person (and probably saved) thanks again satellite emergency communication service in iPhone 14, which left just a couple of weeks ago in North America: it happened in Alaska. Earlier today, state authorities reported that at 2 am on Dec. 1, a person was traveling by snowmobile from Noorvik town to Kotzebue through an extremely remote area. Apparently the person, who was simply identified as a grown man, found himself forced to activate the SOS.
The local first aid services worked in tandem with the emergency center in Appel itself and succeeded in locate the person in difficulty rather quickly thanks to the GPS coordinates sent from the iPhone. The man was rescued and suffered no injuries or other types of damage. It is not clear whether it was possible to recover the snowmobile, and the dynamics of the accident are not clear; the snowmobile may have broken down or it may have become stuck in the snow. It is not even clear if the traveler was actually in danger of life – it is true that in those parts the temperature already drops well below 0°C; being stuck in the snow, at night, at those temperatures is certainly not like finding yourself with a flat tire outside the office, that’s all.
Apparently, local law enforcement remained positively impressed by the accuracy and completeness of the data contained in the initial report, and more generally of the excellent functioning of the entire system. We remind you that the function is designed in such a way as to ask the user a series of questions, naturally studied at the table to facilitate the rescuers’ work, before sending the report. It is not possible to write what you want in the message.
The satellite communication functionality, we recall, is possible thanks to a new chip developed by Apple and a satellite infrastructure created in partnership with Globalstar and Cobham Satcom. During the month of December, the service should also debut in Europe. The communication itself does not include additional costs.
