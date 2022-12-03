iPhone 14, the satellite SOS saves the first person, in Alaska

We have a first case of rescued person (and probably saved) thanks again satellite emergency communication service in iPhone 14, which left just a couple of weeks ago in North America: it happened in Alaska. Earlier today, state authorities reported that at 2 am on Dec. 1, a person was traveling by snowmobile from Noorvik town to Kotzebue through an extremely remote area. Apparently the person, who was simply identified as a grown man, found himself forced to activate the SOS.

The local first aid services worked in tandem with the emergency center in Appel itself and succeeded in locate the person in difficulty rather quickly thanks to the GPS coordinates sent from the iPhone. The man was rescued and suffered no injuries or other types of damage. It is not clear whether it was possible to recover the snowmobile, and the dynamics of the accident are not clear; the snowmobile may have broken down or it may have become stuck in the snow. It is not even clear if the traveler was actually in danger of life – it is true that in those parts the temperature already drops well below 0°C; being stuck in the snow, at night, at those temperatures is certainly not like finding yourself with a flat tire outside the office, that’s all.