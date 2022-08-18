iPhone 14: the price of the Pro and Pro Max versions will increase by at least €100 this year

After Apple has kept the same s for its s for several years now, it seems that the American giant has finally decided to the prices of its most expensive models.

It has now been several times since reports indicate that Apple plans to increase the prices of its next generation iPhone 14. While it was originally thought that these increases would be generalized throughout the series, it finally seems that only the Pro and Pro Max models have to undergo them.

Indeed, as Ming-Chi Kuo reported last week, a combination of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max price increases along with a “ higher proportion of deliveries » will be enough to carry the average sale price of the 14 series at an all-time high of $1,000 to $1,050, about 15% more than the previous series. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would be like this about $100 more expensive than their predecessorsand a new analyst has come to corroborate these claims.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will see their prices increase

- Advertisement -

Another analyst, Dan Ives, also thinks that Apple intends to increase the prices of its Pro and Pro Max versions this year. ” While the base iPhone will remain at the same price, we believe a $100 increase in the price of the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max is likely, given the component price increases as well as the additional features of this New version said Ives, in a research note obtained by our colleagues at MacRumors.

In France, we know that the geopolitical situation could force Apple to review its prices, in particular because of the rise of the dollar against the euro. Based on a $100 increase on the two most expensive models, the Pro model could then start at more than 1259 euros in France, against 1159 euros currently, and the Pro Max model could almost reach 1400 euros. Such an increase could also bring the price of the version with 1 TB of storage to around 2000 euros.