iPhone 14, the assurances of Kuo: the tensions between China and Taiwan do not worry

The 14 series returns to the center of rumors thanks to a new tweet from the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuowho again spoke on issues relating to production of the next top of the range from Apple. The latest statements by Kuo, which took place as always via Twitter, are placed in the wake of recent rumors also reported by Nikkei Asia and suggest that the production of the iPhone 14 series will not suffer delays of a geopolitical nature a sign that the recent tensions Taiwan and (but not only) will not have repercussions on the smartphone production chain in Cupertino.

GEOPOLYTICAL TENSIONS DO NOT TOUCH IPHONE

According to what emerged earlier, there was a possibility that China would implement several reprisals against Apple due to various elements of instability that have appeared in recent times. One of these is the aforementioned tension towards Taiwan triggered by the visit of the speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosiwhich was seen by Beijing as a form of meddling in its internal affairs.

This was followed by a direct intervention by Apple which had seen the Cupertino house move part of the production of the iPhone 14 to India, precisely to avoid remaining at the center of a potential commercial and diplomatic clash between the United States and China, a move that certainly will not it went unnoticed on the top floors of Beijing. In short, the Asian scenario is characterized by a period of turbulence, like the rest of the worldhowever, it seems that this uncertainty should not directly affect Apple’s upcoming products, at least not in the immediate future.