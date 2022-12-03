iPhone 14 SOS Feature Helps Rescue Man Lost in Alaska

Adding to Apple’s history of smartwatches that helped save the lives of users through emergency resources, pointing out some disease or indicating location, the iPhone 14 helped a man who was stranded in Alaska. Among the novelties of the device compared to predecessors, launched in September, is the possibility of sending emergency messages via satellite🇧🇷 It was from this feature that the Alaska Department of Public Safety received a message at Nimiuk Point in the early hours of December 1, 2022. At around 2:00 am, an adult male who became trapped in the area while traveling on his snowmobile between the cities of Noorvik to Kotzebue sent the message.

From there, rescue teams and the Northwest Arctic District Search and Rescue Coordinator (NWAB SAR) began operations. It was possible to locate the man by the GPS of the iPhone🇧🇷 The individual had no injuries and was taken safely to the town of Kotzebue. In the case of Apple smartwatches, many people have been saved by ECG heart sensors. The feature was designed by the company to work in areas without cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity. However, so far, it is only active in North America and selected parts of Europe. This is a branch that has been the target of investment by several companies to create connectivity alternatives in regions that are difficult to access. And you, have you ever used any kind of emergency feature on your device? Leave your comment!