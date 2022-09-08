iPhone 14: So you can use satellite connectivity

- Advertisement -

Apple, presented on Wednesday the new iphone model, continuing with its line thanks to the iPhone 14, including all its versions during the "Far Out" event. Among all that was announced yesterday, great news is presented in terms of cameras, processors and a few more. As well as a good number of updates, there are also a few others for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro such as satellite connectivity. Below you can read a little about the details of how it works, as well as how as a user you can access it from your iPhone 14 to use it for your convenience.

Just as rumors indicated at the time, Each and every one of the versions of the new iPhone 14 may have compatibility with the satellite connectivity provided by Apple. This would make the new generation the first in the company’s products to have this new technology. This new technology gives the user better emergency communication via satellite, also reminding users that this is not a connection for everyday use.

Settings for satellite connectivity on iPhone 14

To begin with, this technology works through satellites that are constantly in motion as well as distant in space. This means that first the user has to get the correct communication status to be able to start. However, everything can happen thanks to your iPhone 14, since it gives you the steps to follow so that you can get the right satellite connection. But it’s also worth remembering that Apple mentions that it only works if you get “a clear view of the sky.”

When you finally manage to make a correct connection from your iPhone to the satellite, all you have to do is make a call or text message to the emergency service. This can be done in case there is no coverage for your equipment with the carrier. Although another function, regarding your safety, Count on being able to share your satellite location with any contact using Find My.

This process may take a while to connect the iPhone, previously completing a questionnaire to users. The questions that the device asks are some such as “What is the emergency?”, “Who needs help?” and “Is anyone injured?” After this, the device itself automatically sends only the necessary messages to the contacts.

The company states that it was able to achieve an algorithm that compresses messages to such a degree that it can obtain more efficient communication over cellular networks.

Availability

The only problem is that this satellite connectivity feature will only be available for the United States and Canada from November. This service will be available for at least two years if you decide to purchase the iPhone 14. After this, satellite connectivity will begin to have an added price, although how much the real cost will be is not defined either.