iPhone 14: Shipping preparations continue

Apple just a day ago began the presale for shipments of its new generation with the 14. Although, multiple users have filed their complaints, due to problems with the Apple Online Store. Then, the company saw some delay in the entire delivery schedule until the month of October. However, the first order is already being prepared for some clients who have already received the message.

Some customers have already been able to confirm through the internet that their iPhone 14 orders could already be confirmed as “Order placed”, as well as for some it has already gone from “Processing” to “Preparing shipment”. However, it does not mean that it can happen for all applicants, since it would not be until the middle of the following week when all shipments stabilize.

In case you have managed to access your order and request it correctly as soon as the pre-sale entered, it is most likely that you already have a response message.

The message is part of a shipping notice. Since once the order is placed, you will be able to have all the tracking data. It is also important to remember that the message reiterates the great problem that still remains about COVID-19 and how it still affects online shopping. So it could help you a lot to be aware of the tracking of the shipment in case of any problem or require the most updated data. With these options it will be easier for you to secure your order, reschedule or even hold the delivery if necessary.

Just a few days ago the new iPhone 14 was released in all its various ranges, being four different. However, the September 16 presale does not show one of these models yet, the iPhone 14 Plus. In any case, the Pro models feature quite a few upgrades from the camera, screen and battery that have not been seen before.

In addition to the interesting iPhone models, Apple has also decided to release some new Apple Watch devices, the most relevant being the completely new Apple Watch Ultra. It is one of the most anticipated and rumored watches specialized for extreme sports.

Lastly, also mention the most up-to-date headphones, such as the AirPods Pro 2. These new devices integrate ANC, haptic sensor and direct relationship with Find My. Standing out among all, the new H2 chip.