iPhone 14, shipments of components begin ahead of the autumn launch

Published on

By Abraham
September is approaching and Apple’s suppliers would by now have begun to ship the components necessary for the construction of the next iPhone 14. According to what was reported by the Taiwanese newspaper DigiTimes, it would be the components shipped in a particular way to Foxconn which would be destined for the production of most part of the iPhone 14 in the coming months.

According to the many rumors leaked so far, with the iPhone 14 Pro several changes would be expected compared to the current models: a double hole in the display for the front camera and sensors for the Face ID instead of the much talked about notch, even faster A16 processors and a sensor 48 megapixel rear photo camera with 8K video recording support. Furthermore, on the iPhone 14 Pro, the always on display would also be arriving, a function that has been present for years on competing products with OLED panels.

Less news would affect the “standard” models that should keep the A15 processor, the notch on the display and the current 12 megapixel sensors. However, there would be a greater amount of RAM, Wi-Fi6E support and a front camera with autofocus. Also expected to leave the scene, after only two generations, of the “mini” model which will be replaced by a 6.7-inch Max model.

Last year, we recall, all four iPhone 13 models were announced on September 14 with availability starting September 24 in various countries, including Italy. This year, despite several production problems due to the pandemic and the component crisis, no delays are expected.

